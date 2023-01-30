Ron DeSantis Prepares Groundwork for 2024 Presidential Bid as Donald Trump Hits Campaign Trail

Florida’s right-wing Republican governor Ron DeSantis is now laying the groundwork for a White House bid as former President Donald Trump finally hit the campaign trail for the US presidential elections 2024.

DeSantis’s moves even spurred Trump into attacking him directly as the former US president held events in early voting states of New Hampshire and South Carolina, The Guardian reported.

“Ron would have not been governor if it wasn’t for me… when I hear he might run, I consider that very disloyal,” Trump said, before seeking to slam DeSantis’s actions over fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

DeSantis, who began as Florida’s governor in the shadow of Trump, closely emulated the latter’s political messaging. However, since the US midterm elections last year, he has emerged as Trump’s potential rival in the Republican Party and has became popular among party officials.

The report said that DeSantis’s political team has already identified potential campaign hires in Iowa and New Hampshire to outsize influence early in the race.

He is also in close talks with two current and experienced members of his team- Phil Cox and Generra Peck- about possible roles in any 2024 effort.

Bill Bowen, a New Hampshire Republican delegate said that his state would be receptive to DeSantis.

“I’m convinced there’s a good network of establishment party people in New Hampshire that will quickly have a very effective DeSantis campaign,” Bowen said.

DeSantis has geared up for the conflict with Trump and has portrayed himself with the extreme right on social issues. His state has restricted LGBTQ+ rights and abortion. He has also enflamed tensions over immigration with a series of political stunts.

Trump, on the other side, has warned DeSantis by hinting at political blackmail against DeSantis’s for the potential presidential run.

“I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly… I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering – I know more about him than anybody – other than, perhaps, his wife,” Trump had said.

It was widely believed that Trump would be declared the Republican candidate, largely unopposed.

However, after a series of scandals and loss of his favourites in midterm elections has seen his grip loosen out over time.

Other former cabinet members during Trump’s rule have also hinted at running for the president.

Former national security adviser John Bolton has suggested he is considering a 2024 run. He also criticized Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, calling it “poison” to the Republican party.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo also said that he will decide whether he will run for president.

