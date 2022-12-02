Royal Family Aide Racism Controversy: Sunak Says UK Made Progress but Fight Not Over Yet

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, on Thursday said the UK has made progress in fighting racism but said the fight was ‘never done’ and racism should still be confronted.

Sunak’s comments came after a controversy involving Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey. Lady Susan Hussey has stepped down from her royal duties after she made comments on the race and nationality of Ngozi Fulani, a domestic abuse support group worker, during a grand reception at Buckingham Palace.

“The racism I experienced as a kid and a young person I don’t think would happen today because our country’s made incredible progress in tackling racism. But the job is never done and that’s why whenever we see it we must confront it and it’s right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future,” Rishi was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters and Sky News.

The Royal Family said the comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.” Lady Susan Hussey also stepped down from her role soon after reports regarding her behavior surfaced online.

Fulani said Lady Hussey asked her which part of Africa she came from during their conversation. “What part of Africa are you from?”Lady Hussey asked Fulani despite the latter answering she was from Britain and grew up there. She also alleged that Hussey moved her hair to view her name badge.

After getting a response from Fulani, the aide pressed on and asked: “No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

The 83-year-old royal aide made these comments during the reception which was hosted by King Charles’s wife Camilla, the queen consort, earlier this week.

The incident happened during the reception for the event ‘Violence Against Women And Girls’ which was also attended by Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and Jordan’s Queen Rania.

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

This is not the first time that the Royal Family has been accused of racism. King Charles’ son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made accusations that they faced racism from family members due to Meghan’s skin color. They made the allegations during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle said that one member of the royal family even questioned how dark Prince Archie’s skin might be, before the prince was born.

Prince William at that time said: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

