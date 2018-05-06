English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Family Releases First Photos of Prince Louis, But There’s One Big Omission
In one touching image, three-year-old Princess Charlotte is kissing her sleeping brother, while the other shows the royal baby propped against a cushion.
(Image: Reuters)
London: Britain's royal family on Sunday released two pictures of its newest arrival, Prince Louis, taken by his mother Kate at their Kensington Palace home.
In one touching image, three-year-old Princess Charlotte is kissing her sleeping brother, while the other shows the royal baby propped against a cushion. Absent from the photos is Prince George, Kate and William’s first child and the third in line to the throne.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," said a Kensington Palace statement.
The image with Princess Charlotte was taken on May 2 — her third birthday — while the other, in which Louis wears a white jumper and trousers, was taken on April 26, three days after he was born.
Louis Arthur Charles, fifth in line to the British throne, is William and Kate's third child and a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.
He will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William's children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.
The birth kicks off a busy summer of royal celebrations, with Prince Harry set to marry US actress Meghan Markle on May 19.
(With inputs from AFP)
This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018
This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp
