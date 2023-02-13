The coronation for King Charles III will be held on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The coronation weekend will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide “big lunch" and volunteering initiative as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions, Buckingham Palace announced late Saturday.

The landmark long weekend looms with the monarchy still grappling with the fallout from the publication in January of Prince Harry’s scorching tell-all memoir “Spare", in which he made a series of incendiary claims against the family.

It was unclear for a long time, whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend the coronation ceremony. But it seems that the two may be going to the long-awaited coronation in the spring.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the only thing the family will want to talk about with the Sussexes is the weather.

“Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that,” the report quoted a friend and an insider as saying.

“And they should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather,” it added.

The report also said that the reunions of the royal family may be even briefer than normal as Harry and Meghan are likely to be spectators and not an official part of any of the royal ceremonies.

“Harry revealed details of private conversations, so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes, and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire,” the sources reportedly said.

Earlier in January, reports quoting a source close to the king who also knows Harry and his wife Meghan said that they believed a meeting between Prince Harry and the British royal family would take place in coming months before the coronation in May.

Prince Harry’s memoir, which went on sale in January, sold record 1.4 million English language sales in its first 24 hours. In his blockbuster autobiography, Harry complains bitterly of his treatment as the second son of Charles and the late Princess Diana.

The coronation ceremony comes months after Charles, 74, became king when Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on September 8 last year, ending her record-breaking 70-year reign after a year of declining health.

He also took over as head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

