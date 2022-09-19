Royal Guest List: As State Heads Pour in for Queen’s Funeral, a Look at Who’s Invited and Who’s Not

London is expected to see a flurry of foreign royals and heads of states attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Britain’s first state funeral in six decades is seen as one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings.

Meanwhile, the UK has opted out of inviting leaders of certain countries with which it has strained ties. Some of them are Iran, Nicaragua and North Korea.

US President Joe Biden and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch’s casket. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was seen curtsying to the coffin, are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.

Here’s a list of dignitaries who were invited for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral:

Royals

• Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend — their first overseas trip since assuming the throne in 2019. The visit marks a departure from Japanese tradition, which rarely sees the emperor attend funerals.

• Europe’s royal families are closely related after centuries of mingling their bloodlines, so it will be no surprise to see several monarchs from the continent.

• King Harald V of Norway, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe, King of the Belgians will all attend.

• Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who scrapped a series of events marking her 50th jubilee following the death of her third cousin, Queen Elizabeth, is also coming.

• Spain’s King Felipe VI will be there with his wife Queen Letizia. So too will his father, former king Juan Carlos I, who abdicated in disgrace in 2014 and now lives in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates.

• Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler, has been invited, but it has not yet been confirmed if he will attend.

Global Leaders

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena, seems likely to attend, having visited the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday.

• US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill head the diplomatic guest list and flew into Britain late on Saturday, also paying their respects in front of the coffin on Sunday.

• French President Emmanuel Macron will attend, the Elysee Palace said, to show the “unbreakable” bond with Britain and pay respects to the “eternal queen”.

• Authoritarian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil are also coming.

• China will send its vice-president, Wang Qishan, at the UK government’s invitation.

• Despite Britain’s Brexit divorce from the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel will go as well.

• Other heads of state at the funeral will include Presidents Sergio Mattarella of Italy, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, Isaac Herzog of Israel and Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea.

• Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, in a symbolic move to pay tribute to the queen, whose 2011 state visit to the Republic of Ireland helped heal decades of tensions over Northern Ireland’s position in the UK, will be present.

Commonwealth countries

• Numerous leaders will come from countries where Queen Elizabeth was the head of state. They include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian premier Anthony Albanese and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

• Leaders will also come from other states in the 56-nation Commonwealth, of which Queen Elizabeth was the symbolic figurehead. They include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama.

Here’s a list of global leaders who were NOT invited for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral:

• In addition to Iran, Nicaragua and North Korea, the UK has also not invited Russia and Belarus, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin — under a travel ban to the UK due to sanctions — had already said he would not attend. But not inviting any Russian representative to the queen’s funeral was “particularly blasphemous towards Elizabeth II’s memory” and “deeply immoral”, the foreign ministry spokeswoman in Moscow said Thursday.

• Other countries with no invitations are Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

(With inputs from AFP)

