Rumours of Xi Jinping's House Arrest Not New, Chinese Prez Target of Internet Gossip, Dissidents for Long | News18 Explains

The internet was abuzz with speculations about China President Xi Jinping being under house arrest and a possible military coup in the country.

Several posts on social media claimed that Xi Jinping has been removed as the head of China’s People’s Liberation Army and has been placed under house arrest. However, there was neither the country’s ruling Chinese Communist Party nor the state media have given an official confirmation yet.

Other unverified social media posts on Twitter claimed that no commercial flights flying over Beijing today. According to Aadil Brar, an expert on China, the reason Xi Jinping has been missing from public limelight because he could simply be in quarantine after his return from Uzbekistan, keeping up with the general ‘Zero Covid Policy’ in the country.

However, this isn’t the first time that the Chinese president is the target of rumours. Amid rumours of military takeover, News18 takes a look at some of the past rumours concerning Jinping and his government.

Rumour on Vice President Xi’s Health

In 2012, there were rumours around Xi Jinping’s health when he was the Vice President. The rumours spread after Xi skipped meetings with visiting leaders and senior officials in September, including then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Xi was not been seen in public since September 1 and Chinese officials refused to give any explanation for his absence. Among various theories being floated, Xi has had a stroke or heart attack or was the target of an assassination attempt.

Two weeks later, Xi reappeared and participated in a program in Beijing for activities marking National Science Popularization Day.

Xi Jinping vs Li Keqiang

Political tensions began rising in China as the battle between the country’s top two leaders President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang intensified in 2016.

The relations between the two deteriorated sharply in the past year or so and was seen during the two previous annual meetings of the China’s parliament. Though the two sat next to each other during the plenary sessions, they never shook hands. They spoke to each other only briefly and avoided making eye contact.

Xi Jinping Foils Coup

Chinese President Xi Jinping foiled a coup attempt by former political heavy weights who were at the receiving end of his high-profile anti-graft campaign, a top Chinese official revealed in October 2017.

Xi saved the party by foiling a coup plot by his detractors, Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said. Liu made the stunning disclosure at a meeting on the sidelines of the going once-in-a-five-year congress of the CPC, according to a report in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.

Rumours in Times of Dissent

At a time when China’s economy was slowing, a protracted trade war went on with the US and other scandals, Xi faced challenge from his deputy, Li Keqiang, again in 2018.

Xi’s name seemed to have disappeared for a while from the cover of the People’s Daily and was instead replaced with articles about Li Keqiang.

Large portraits of the Chinese president were said to have been taken down after a young woman filmed herself throwing ink at his image.

In July the same year, reports claimed there was gunfire in central Beijing as a coup unfolded. A cryptic slogan emerged online saying “No. 1 will rest while Ocean takes over the military,” a reference to a rival politician taking power.

However, experts say that 2018 rumour comes at a first time since Xi Jinping gained power in 2012 as he faced pushback from within the party and liberal intellectuals.

