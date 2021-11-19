CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russia Accuses US of Meddling Over Proposal to Stop Putin Recognition in 2024
1-MIN READ

Russia Accuses US of Meddling Over Proposal to Stop Putin Recognition in 2024

Kremlin said the move was an aggressive demonstration of official US meddling in Russia's internal affairs. (Image: AP/File)

Kremlin said the US resolution to end recognition of President Vladimir Putin when his current term ends in 2024 was unacceptable.

The Kremlin on Friday denounced a resolution proposed by two U.S. congressmen to end recognition of President Vladimir Putin when his current term ends in 2024 as an unacceptable and aggressive demonstration of official U.S. meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

"Every time we think there is nothing more absurd, aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive that can come from that side of the ocean, and every time we are wrong unfortunately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

first published:November 19, 2021, 16:27 IST