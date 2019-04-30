Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Russia Accuses Venezuela Opposition of 'Fuelling' Conflict, UN Secy Gen Appeals to Avoid Violence

The Russian's foreign ministry said it was important to avoid bloodletting as President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding crisis with members of his security council at the Kremlin.

AFP

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Russia Accuses Venezuela Opposition of 'Fuelling' Conflict, UN Secy Gen Appeals to Avoid Violence
Opposition demonstrators clash with security forces near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow/Caracas: Russia on Tuesday accused Venezuela's US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido of fomenting violence and urged talks, after the self-proclaimed leader said troops had joined his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

The Russian's foreign ministry said it was important to avoid bloodletting as President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding crisis with members of his security council at the Kremlin as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to all sides to avoid violence.

"The radical opposition in Venezuela has once again turned to heavy-handed methods of confrontation," the foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Maduro's opponents of "fuelling" conflict.

"It is important to avoid unrest and bloodletting," said the foreign ministry, urging talks between the conflicting sides.

"The problems Venezuela faces should be solved through responsible negotiations without pre-conditions," said the foreign ministry, warning that third countries should not interfere in the crisis.

Last month, Moscow sent troops and equipment to Venezuela, saying they would remain in the country "for as long as needed." Tensions in crisis-stricken Venezuela have been ratcheted up to a critical level this year, after Guaido, who is head of the opposition-ruled National Assembly, announced in January that he was the acting president under the constitution.

He said Maduro had been fraudulently re-elected last year.

Maduro has presided over economic chaos, with the oil-rich country unable to provide basic medical and food supplies to much of the population.

Earlier Tuesday Guaido said troops had joined his campaign to oust Maduro while the government vowed to put down what it called an attempted coup.

Guaido is recognised by the United States and about 50 other governments but Moscow, along with China, backs Maduro.

Russia has accused Washington of seeking regime change in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, a soldier loyal to the government of Nicolas Maduro suffered a bullet wound during clashes in Venezuela on Tuesday, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said, after opposition leader Juan Guaido said some troops had joined his campaign to oust the socialist president.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram