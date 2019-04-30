English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia Accuses Venezuela Opposition of 'Fuelling' Conflict, UN Secy Gen Appeals to Avoid Violence
The Russian's foreign ministry said it was important to avoid bloodletting as President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding crisis with members of his security council at the Kremlin.
Opposition demonstrators clash with security forces near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow/Caracas: Russia on Tuesday accused Venezuela's US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido of fomenting violence and urged talks, after the self-proclaimed leader said troops had joined his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
The Russian's foreign ministry said it was important to avoid bloodletting as President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding crisis with members of his security council at the Kremlin as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to all sides to avoid violence.
"The radical opposition in Venezuela has once again turned to heavy-handed methods of confrontation," the foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Maduro's opponents of "fuelling" conflict.
"It is important to avoid unrest and bloodletting," said the foreign ministry, urging talks between the conflicting sides.
"The problems Venezuela faces should be solved through responsible negotiations without pre-conditions," said the foreign ministry, warning that third countries should not interfere in the crisis.
Last month, Moscow sent troops and equipment to Venezuela, saying they would remain in the country "for as long as needed." Tensions in crisis-stricken Venezuela have been ratcheted up to a critical level this year, after Guaido, who is head of the opposition-ruled National Assembly, announced in January that he was the acting president under the constitution.
He said Maduro had been fraudulently re-elected last year.
Maduro has presided over economic chaos, with the oil-rich country unable to provide basic medical and food supplies to much of the population.
Earlier Tuesday Guaido said troops had joined his campaign to oust Maduro while the government vowed to put down what it called an attempted coup.
Guaido is recognised by the United States and about 50 other governments but Moscow, along with China, backs Maduro.
Russia has accused Washington of seeking regime change in Venezuela.
Meanwhile, a soldier loyal to the government of Nicolas Maduro suffered a bullet wound during clashes in Venezuela on Tuesday, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said, after opposition leader Juan Guaido said some troops had joined his campaign to oust the socialist president.
The Russian's foreign ministry said it was important to avoid bloodletting as President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding crisis with members of his security council at the Kremlin as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to all sides to avoid violence.
"The radical opposition in Venezuela has once again turned to heavy-handed methods of confrontation," the foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Maduro's opponents of "fuelling" conflict.
"It is important to avoid unrest and bloodletting," said the foreign ministry, urging talks between the conflicting sides.
"The problems Venezuela faces should be solved through responsible negotiations without pre-conditions," said the foreign ministry, warning that third countries should not interfere in the crisis.
Last month, Moscow sent troops and equipment to Venezuela, saying they would remain in the country "for as long as needed." Tensions in crisis-stricken Venezuela have been ratcheted up to a critical level this year, after Guaido, who is head of the opposition-ruled National Assembly, announced in January that he was the acting president under the constitution.
He said Maduro had been fraudulently re-elected last year.
Maduro has presided over economic chaos, with the oil-rich country unable to provide basic medical and food supplies to much of the population.
Earlier Tuesday Guaido said troops had joined his campaign to oust Maduro while the government vowed to put down what it called an attempted coup.
Guaido is recognised by the United States and about 50 other governments but Moscow, along with China, backs Maduro.
Russia has accused Washington of seeking regime change in Venezuela.
Meanwhile, a soldier loyal to the government of Nicolas Maduro suffered a bullet wound during clashes in Venezuela on Tuesday, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said, after opposition leader Juan Guaido said some troops had joined his campaign to oust the socialist president.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Deepika's Basketball Video Floors Ranveer
- Inspired by Squids, Scientists Create Fabric That Adjusts to Body Temperature
- Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales Decline
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results