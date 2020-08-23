Russia And Turkey Likely To Sign S-400 Missile Deal Next Year - Ifax
Russia is likely to sign a contract for delivery of an additional batch of its S400 missile systems to Turkey next year, the Interfax news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of state conglomerate Rostec, as saying on Sunday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
MOSCOW: Russia is likely to sign a contract for delivery of an additional batch of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey next year, the Interfax news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of state conglomerate Rostec, as saying on Sunday.
Turkey bought a batch of the missile systems from Russia last year, leading to its suspension by Washington from the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet programme. The United States has said that Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f4776c4ebd3817406547c9b
[youtube_id] => LF8L4kF87LE
[title] => Sushant Death Probe: Mumbai Police Personnel Posted At Rhea’s Residence After Her S.O.S
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f47759dabdb6a740ea09230
[youtube_id] => UW74r_mMtQ8
[title] => National Test Agency, Academicians Support Centre On NEET, JEE Exams As Congress Plans Protest
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-24T14:35:18.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-27T14:35:18.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)
Next Story