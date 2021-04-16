world

Russia Asks US Ambassador to Leave for 'Consultations', Hints at Sanctions on Officials

File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Foreign Minister said President Putin's top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, had recommended that US envoy leave for Washington to conduct 'serious consultations.'

Russia said on Friday it would expel US diplomats and sanction US officials in tit-for-tat measures against Washington and also recommended that the US ambassador in Moscow leave the country for “consultations."

“We will respond to this measure in a tit-for-tat manner. We will ask ten US diplomats in Russia to leave the country," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

He also said that President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, had recommended that US envoy John Sullivan leave for Washington to conduct “serious consultations."

first published:April 16, 2021, 21:50 IST