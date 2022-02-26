Ukraine’s Ex-President Poroshenko, Armed With An AK-47, Calls Putin ‘Madman’

ussia Attacks Ukraine Latest Updates Day 3: Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, also an oligarch, told news agency CNN on Thursday that Russia will not be able to seize Ukraine while wielding an AK-47.

The former Ukrainian president who lost to Ukraine’s current president Volodymyr Zelensky when the latter came to power in 2019 reflected the same amount of courage as his successor while speaking to CNN. Poroshenko referred to Russian president Vladimir Putin as a madman and said that the neighbouring country’s president has lost the power of reasoning.

“This is an Assault Kalashnikov. We have 300 members of territorial defence and we have machine guns. We don’t have tanks or heavy artillery. We need ammunition. We have a long line of people who want to enlist but we do not have arms. There are ordinary people who never were part of the army but they want to join us,” Poroshenko said.

He said that these are examples of how Ukrainians hate Putin and the Russian aggression. He said that he will hold on ‘forever’.

“Putin will never be able to capture Ukraine no matter how many soldiers, missiles or nuclear weapons he has. We, the Ukrainians, are free people. We have a great European future. This is definitely like that,” Poroshenko further added.

I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UbF4JRGlcy— Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 25, 2022

Ukrainian member of parliament Kira Rudik also shared a picture of her with an AK-47. “I learned to use a Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our women will protect our soil the same way as our men. Go Ukraine!,” Rudik tweeted.

Several residents of Kyiv, who are inexperienced in combat, have taken up arms to fight the Russian forces. A citizen speaking to MSNBC earlier on Friday said that he never handled a weapon but came to the local police station to take a weapon. “I will figure out after getting the weapon on what to do next,” he said.

