Russia Bans Dozens of Products from Ukraine as Economic Sanctions Hit in

Russia on Saturday announced a ban on dozens of imported products from Ukraine in its latest economic sanctions targeting Kiev.The products to be banned included chocolate, wheat and beer as well as sunflower oil, bread, jam, children's nappies and wine, the government said in a statement.The ban would come into force immediately, it said, adding that it had been imposed due to "unfriendly acts by Ukraine".Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated since a pro-Western government came to power after the 2014 revolt against a pro-Russian leader, Moscow's annexation of the Crimea and the outbreak of war in eastern Ukraine.A total of 567 individuals and 75 Ukrainian companies have been targeted by Russian economic sanctions, which put a freeze on any assets they have in Russia. The figure includes 250 people and businesses added on Tuesday.Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Kiev has also taken a series of measures against Russian interests, including blocking Russian internet services and social media.