Russia Blames US For Leading Cyberattack Campaign, Warns of ‘Grave Consequences’

Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday blamed the United States for leading a cyberattack campaign against the country after Russia went to war with Ukraine and “threatened of grave consequences”.

As per the Russian news agency Tass, the Russian foreign ministry said: “No one should have any doubts. The cyber aggression unleashed against Russia will lead to grave consequences for its instigators and perpetrators”.

“The sources of the attacks will be detected, the attackers will inevitably bear responsibility for their deeds, in accordance with the requirements of the law,” the ministry stated.

Russia is facing hundreds of thousands of cyberattacks every day, even as its forces in Ukraine continue to attack the military, government, and civilian sites.

The statement implied that Ukraine’s cyber forces, which have been trained by the US and “other NATO member states”, according to Russia, have been partially responsible for the cyberattacks, which the statement characterises as part of a cyberwar.

According to the report, the statement also named “anonymous hackers and provocateurs", who obey the commands of Western coordinators supporting Ukraine.

It was unclear whether the term “anonymous" was used to allude to the Anonymous hacktivist group, which has pledged to fight Russia in cyberspace and has claimed a series of successful hacks against Russian sites.

According to the statement, Russia has been subjected to a cyberattack campaign undertaken by cyber-mercenaries with specific combat objectives that frequently border on “open terrorism”.

Ukraine’s IT army effort, unveiled by a Ukrainian government official just days after Russia’s invasion, has centred on utilising distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to knock Russian websites offline. According to assessments of the IT army’s efforts, the initiative has had an impact on Russia.

Russia has a long history of cyberattacks on Ukraine and western nations, including the United States.

The 2020 software supply chain attack against SolarWinds, which impacted thousands of clients, including multiple federal agencies in the United States, was traced by the American authorities to the Russian intelligence agency SVR. And the $10-billion NotPetya cyberattack in 2017, which targeted Ukraine and also harmed western firms, remains the most expensive cyberattack to date.

Recently, it was reported that Russia was blamed by the American intelligence agency for a cyberattack on European satellite internet providers in late February. This week, Ukraine blamed “the enemy" for a 15-hour outage caused by a cyberattack on Ukrtelecom, a major mobile and internet service provider.

US President Joe Biden warned last week that a new wave of Russian cyberattacks against United States targets could be on the way. On March 21, Biden issued a statement in which he stated that his administration has “evolving intelligence" suggesting the Russian government is considering hacking alternatives.

As a result, Biden reiterated previous warnings that Russia could engage in harmful cyber activities against the US, including as a response to the tremendous economic penalties that Washington has imposed on Kremlin alongside our allies and partners.

For a month, America’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been urging businesses and government agencies in the United States to put “shields up".

