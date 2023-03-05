After relying on Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs in the last few months, Russia has unleashed a new set of drones for its aggression in Ukraine.

Kremlin last year deployed Iranian-made drones, known as Kamikaze drones, for aerial attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in the autumn last year. However, British defence officials have suggested that Moscow has likely exhausted the number of drones.

In a change of strategy, Kremlin has released a new Boomerang VR (Virtual Reality) headset-controlled kamikaze drone.

BREAKING- #Russia using “Boomerang” FPV Kamikaze Drones (VR Operated) in Combat. Russia claims that the #Boomerang has no #satellite connection hence Anti-#Drone Gun is powerless against it & the Drone can chase a moving target at speeds of up to 170 km/h. #VR #UAV #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/f3sTACtP0N — EurAsian Times (@THEEURASIATIMES) March 1, 2023

In a recently released video by the Russian Ministry of Defence, the forces used the new drones to storm Ukrainian army positions. However, the ministry didn’t disclose information about its manufacturing and the source of drones.

What we know about the Drone so far?

The preliminary report stated that the drone can be operated by two soldiers- an operator and an assistant. While the operator use a VR headset to search and hit the target, the assistant operator launches the drone and tracks its flight direction to help guide the operator, Newsweek reported.

The report further said that it had four rotors, four small engines and a large storage battery.

The UAV is highly manoeuvrable and can travel up to 110 miles per hour (17 kilometres per hour) and hit moving targets, troops in dugouts and special shelters.

It carries a special container filled with striking elements and stuffed with explosives and a detonator. It can remain in the air for at least three hours.

Why Drones are Crucial?

Russia has been using swarms of Iran-made Shahed-136 drones and indigenously built drones to wreak havoc on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Shahed-136 drones is a long-range loitering munition designed to attack ground targets at range. It is developed to avoid aerial defence and attack ground targets by launching numerous instances from a waiting launcher rack.

Russia started using Shahed-136 drone in September last year, attacking military targets in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country.

Iran’s government says it supplied “a small number" of drones to Russia before the war. However, the US and the European Union have accused Iran of sending regular deliveries of drones to Russia.

On the other hand, Ukraine has also been using Turkish Bayraktar TB2 against Russian troops. Kyiv has used this drone against Russian tanks and armoured vehicles.

