Russia Claims Success of its Covid-19 Vaccine in Phase 2, Aims to Start Distribution by September

Russia has reportedly completed phase 2 trials of a Covid-19 vaccine developed with it defense ministry. It has claimed to start distribution of the vaccine by September.

A report in Bloomberg quoted Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev as saying that the phase 3 trials, which will include thousands of people in Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are scheduled to begin Aug. 3 and distribution of the vaccine could start as early as September.

First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that a second group of volunteers ended Phase 2 trials Monday, with everyone developing immunity from the coronavirus and feeling fine. He, however, didn't say when Phase 3 large-scale trials would take place or when production of the vaccine may begin.

The army is developing a vaccine with the state-run Gamaleya Institute in Moscow and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the report stated.