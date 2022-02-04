CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#U19WorldCup#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#IPL2022#PKL
Home » News » World » Russia Confirms 12-year Sentence for Alleged Ukrainian Spy, Says Report
1-MIN READ

Russia Confirms 12-year Sentence for Alleged Ukrainian Spy, Says Report

Moscow has now amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. (Image: Reuters file)

Moscow has now amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. (Image: Reuters file)

Ukraine's foreign ministry demanded that Konstantin Shiring, the alleged spy, be released last October, when the same court issued a verdict against him.

A court in Crimea has rejected an appeal by an alleged Ukrainian spy and confirmed his 12-year prison sentence, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing Russia’s FSB security service.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry demanded that Konstantin Shiring, the alleged spy, be released last October, when the same court issued a verdict against him. Kyiv said at the time his case was politically motivated. Russian media reports suggest Shiring denies being a spy.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Moscow has now amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, demanding guarantees from the West that Kyiv will not be allowed to join NATO.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:February 04, 2022, 14:35 IST