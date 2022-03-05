Russia Declares Ceasefire To Open Humanitarian Corridors For Evacuating Civilians

Russian news agency Sputnik News claimed that the Russian government has declared a ceasefire from 06:00 GMT to allow opening of humanitarian corridors for evacuating civilians.

“Today, on 5 March at 10 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The Russian defence ministry also said that humanitarian corridors and exit routes were discussed with the Ukrainian counterparts earlier during the second round of discussions in Belarus’ Brest.

The Ukrainian side urged that the Russians should declare an immediate ceasefire and called for building humanitarian corridors for evacuating civilians. Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak earlier on Thursday tweeted that both sides agreed regarding the proposal of humanitarian corridors.

Sputnik News quoted Mykhailo Podolyak as saying that at least 20,000 people want to leave the city of Volnovakha which is situated in the Donetsk region.

Though air raids continue to sound across Ukrainian cities and Russian ‘military operation’ continues, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready for a diplomatic solution if Ukraine is ready to accept its demands.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the UN refugee agency, at least 160,000 people are displaced within the country following the military operation declared by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Refugees have fled to Poland, Hungary, Moldova and other neighbouring nations seeking refuge from the constant Russian attacks which have also targeted civilian settlements in Ukraine’s cities.

Currently, the forces of the so-called people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have blockaded the coastal city of Mariupol. The local administration of Mariupol, according to Sputnik News, said that the ceasefire will also be used to restore critical infrastructure of the city and provide essential items to civilian population in the city.

