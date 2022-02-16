Russia Denies Involvement In Ukraine Cyber-attacks, Welcomes Biden's Call For Diplomacy

Russia denied any involvement in the cyberattacks that knocked out several Ukrainian websites including the website of its defence ministry and two of its largest banks. “We do not know anything. As expected, Ukraine continues blaming Russia for everything. Russia has nothing to do with any DDOS attacks,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Kyiv earlier accused Russia of hybrid warfare alleging that Russia was behind the cyberattack.

The cyberattack knocked out the websites of Oschadbank state savings bank and Privat, which are Ukraine’s largest financial institutions. The cyberattack is the second such attack Ukraine has faced as it faced a similar attack last month. The banking websites were restored within a few hours but the Ukrainian defence ministry website was still undergoing maintenance.

Meanwhile, Russia also commented on US president Joe Biden’s interest to allow diplomatic talks to help ease the situation. “It is positive that the US president is also noting his readiness to start serious negotiations. We can welcome that the president of the United States, one of the most powerful countries, thinks about the Russian nation,” Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Though Biden told the world to tread carefully despite Russia withdrawing some troops showing some signs of a possible detente and said that in case of any aggression towards American citizens in Ukraine it will respond with harsh consequences, the US president pushed for talks to resolve the crisis.

Russia also highlighted that it did not like listening to threats from the US and its allies. “Of course, we would rather not hear the threats about what will happen to us if we do something or not do something. We are tired of these threats,” Peskov further added. Peskov outlined that in near future the negotiations will become complex and will call for flexibility.

Russia announced on Wednesday that troops in the annexed Crimean peninsula will return to their bases since the military drills are over. It also withdrew some of its troops yesterday though NATO and the US still doubt Russian intentions. Meanwhile, Belarus called Ukraine to assure them that Russian soldiers will leave the nation once the drills are over.

