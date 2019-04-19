English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia Dismisses Findings of Mueller Report, Says Evidence Not Enough
Mueller's report, released on Thursday, details extensive contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian operatives who, it said, sought to tilt the election in Trump's favour.
Image of Robert Mueller. (Image: Reuters)
Moscow: Russia's foreign ministry on Friday dismissed the findings of the long-awaited report by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller and said it had failed to present any evidence of Russian meddling in US elections, Russian news agencies reported.
The report did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia.
