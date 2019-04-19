Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Russia Dismisses Findings of Mueller Report, Says Evidence Not Enough

Mueller's report, released on Thursday, details extensive contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian operatives who, it said, sought to tilt the election in Trump's favour.

Reuters

Updated:April 19, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Russia Dismisses Findings of Mueller Report, Says Evidence Not Enough
Image of Robert Mueller. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow: Russia's foreign ministry on Friday dismissed the findings of the long-awaited report by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller and said it had failed to present any evidence of Russian meddling in US elections, Russian news agencies reported.

Mueller's report, released on Thursday, details extensive contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian operatives who, it said, sought to tilt the election in Trump's favour.

The report did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram