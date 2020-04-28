WORLD

1-MIN READ

Russia Dismisses Media Report of Plot to Poison Prague Mayor

A file photo of Prague Mayor, Zdenek Hrib. (Getty Images)

A file photo of Prague Mayor, Zdenek Hrib. (Getty Images)

The Russian embassy in Prague has formally protested to the Czech Foreign Ministry over a media report claiming that Russian spies may have plotted to poison the mayor of Prague and another local official whose recent actions have angered Moscow.

The Russian embassy in Prague has formally protested to the Czech Foreign Ministry over a media report claiming that Russian spies may have plotted to poison the mayor of Prague and another local official whose recent actions have angered Moscow.

Respekt weekly claimed Monday that Czech intelligence services suspected a Russian agent was sent to Prague three weeks ago to poison Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib and Prague 6 district's Mayor Ondrej Kolar with ricin, a highly potent toxin.

Czech authorities did not comment on the report.

"The allegations in the story are absolutely baseless and designed to discredit Russia," an embassy statement said.

Hrib and Kolar have both been strongly criticized recently by Russian officials. Both have been placed under police protection. Authorities didn't give any reason for that measure.

In February, a Prague square in front of the Russian Embassy was renamed after slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, with Hrib unveiling the new nameplate.

In April, Kolar's district removed the statue of Soviet World War II commander Ivan Stepanovic Konev whose armies liberated Prague from Nazi occupation.

Prague 6 officials said the statue will be moved to a museum and a new monument honoring the city's liberation will be installed in its place.

