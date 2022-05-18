CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Russia Expels 34 French diplomats: Foreign Ministry
Russia Expels 34 French diplomats: Foreign Ministry

Thirty-four employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared persona non grata. (Image: AP Photo)

The development comes in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from France as part of joint European action over Russia's campaign in Ukraine

Moscow said Wednesday it was expelling 34 “employees of French diplomatic missions” in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from France as part of joint European action over Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

“Thirty-four employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared persona non grata,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that they have two weeks to leave the country.

first published:May 18, 2022, 16:22 IST