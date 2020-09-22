WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Russia Faces Problems Looking Into Navalny Case After Evidence Removed: Kremlin

Russia Faces Problems Looking Into Navalny Case After Evidence Removed: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that Russian efforts to look into the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned, were encountering problems because his allies had removed evidence from the country.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday said that Russian efforts to look into the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned, were encountering problems because his allies had removed evidence from the country.

Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow.

Germany has concluded he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Russia says it has seen no evidence of poisoning.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was still facing difficulties in obtaining information from Germany.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
Next Story
Loading