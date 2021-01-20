Russia Files Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in Europe

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF has filed for registration of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February, as Moscow seeks to speed up its availability worldwide.

The official account promoting the vaccine tweeted the latest development on Wednesday, moving it a step closer for approval as countries across the world plan massive vaccine rollouts to stem the pandemic.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and several other countries.

The Sputnik V and European Medical Agency (EMA) teams held a scientific review of the vaccine on Tuesday, the Sputnik V account said, adding the EMA will take a decision on the authorization of the vaccine based on the reviews.

While vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have started rolling out in several countries, experts have said multiple vaccines will be necessary to control the pandemic that has killed over two million people globally.

Mexico, which is seeing a reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc, has said it aimed to make up for the shortfall with doses from other providers.

Russia would submit a formal application to the European Union in February for approval of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev had said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference last week.

Emergency use approval of the vaccine was recently delayed in Brazil, after the country’s health regulator said documents supporting the application did not meet its minimum criteria.