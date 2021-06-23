CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Russia Fires Warning Shots at British Ship in Black Sea for 'Violating Territorial Waters'
1-MIN READ

Russia Fires Warning Shots at British Ship in Black Sea for 'Violating Territorial Waters'

Representational image of Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender, followed by Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen.

Representational image of Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender, followed by Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen.

The Russian defence ministry said the ship left Russian waters after the shots were fired.

A Russian border patrol ship and Su-24 bomber has fired warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country’s territorial waters, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies Wednesday.

The HMS Defender “was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning," the ministry said, adding that the ship left Russian waters after the shots were fired.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 23, 2021, 17:10 IST