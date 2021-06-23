Russia Fires Warning Shots at British Ship in Black Sea for 'Violating Territorial Waters'

A Russian border patrol ship and Su-24 bomber has fired warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country’s territorial waters, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies Wednesday.

The HMS Defender “was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning," the ministry said, adding that the ship left Russian waters after the shots were fired.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here