News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Self-isolates After Contact With Covid Positive Person

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov waits prior to a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (unseen) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, on October 26, 2020. (Image: AFP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov waits prior to a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (unseen) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, on October 26, 2020. (Image: AFP)

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook that the minister, 70, 'feels well' but that planned visits and meetings will be postponed to a later date.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, his ministry said Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook that the minister, 70, "feels well" but that planned visits and meetings will be postponed to a later date.

On Monday, Lavrov was on a working visit to Athens where he was photographed wearing a mask during meetings with Greek officials.

According to Russian daily Kommersant, this was only the second time Lavrov was seen wearing a mask at a public event since the start of the outbreak.

Lavrov had been due to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday for talks with top officials and on Thursday he had planned a visit to Belgrade for a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Russia has the fourth-highest virus caseload in the world, with a total of 1,547,774 registered infections and 26,589 deaths.

Infections have been on a steady rise and reached record levels in recent days. On Tuesday the government tightened restrictions including with a requirement to wear face masks in many public spaces.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...