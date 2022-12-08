Russia Frees US Basketball Star Brittney Griner in Exchange for Arms Dealer Viktor Bout

US basketball player Brittney Griner was set free by Russia in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, CBS News reported citing American officials on Thursday.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.She is safe.She is on a plane.She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Viktor Bout is a notorious arms dealer who was languishing in American prison for the last 12 years.

US President Joe Biden in a tweet confirmed that Griner was returning home and is safe.

Griner was arrested in Russia earlier this year in February when she was found possessing cannabis oil in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport airport.

Her arrest became an international issue as Russia relations with the US worsened following the war on Ukraine. She was arrested on February 17.

Griner plays basketball for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian basketball team based in the city of Yekaterinburg which competes in Russian Premier League Basketball and the FIBA Europe’s EuroLeague Women.

Griner during her trials in Russia admitted to possessing cannabis canisters and testified that it was part of her luggage because she was in a hurry during packing, without any criminal intent.

She was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony. She said that she used cannabis oil for pain relief. People familiar with the developments told CBS News that the prisoner swap was agreed recently between both parties. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” US President Joe Biden tweeted.

CBS News said that Joe Biden signed the commutation order cutting short Bout’s 25-year federal prison sentence.

Bout was jailed for in April 2012 after being found guilty of conspiracy to kill US citizens, US officials, delivering anti-aircraft weapons and helping a terrorist organisation.

The Biden administration proposed prisoner exchange in the summer and was aware that Moscow sought the release of Bout.

Bout was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency in Bangkok when they posed as potential buyers from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as Farc.

During his trial in New York, Bout told the court that the weapons would be used to kill American pilots working with Colombian officials.

Bout has been nicknamed ‘merchant of death’ based on a book written by security experts Douglas Farah and Stephen Braun.

Bout began his career in air transport in the early 1990s using military planes which were discarded by Soviet Russia and were littered across airfields.

(this is a developing story, more to follow)

Read all the Latest News here