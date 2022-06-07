CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Coronavirus#AssamBoardResult#Modi@8
Home » News » World » Russia 'Fully Liberated' Residential Areas of Severodonetsk, Says Defence Minister
1-MIN READ

Russia 'Fully Liberated' Residential Areas of Severodonetsk, Says Defence Minister

Smoke rises in Severodonetsk during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops at eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. (Image: AFP)

Smoke rises in Severodonetsk during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops at eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. (Image: AFP)

The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city's "industrial zone and the nearest settlements", he added

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow’s troops were in full control of the residential areas of Severodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine’s east.

“The residential areas of the city of Severodonetsk have been fully liberated,” Shoigu told a defence ministry meeting in televised remarks. The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city’s “industrial zone and the nearest settlements”, he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:June 07, 2022, 16:29 IST