Russia Has Stopped Spread of Massive Diesel Spill in Arctic, Says Govt
In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry trucks work at the scene of an oil spill at a power plant in an outlying section of the city of Norilsk, 2900 kilometers (1800 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia. (AP)
"We have stopped the spread of the petroleum products," the spokeswoman for the taskforce in charge of the accident clean-up said. "They are contained in all directions, they are not going anywhere now."
Russia has managed to contain a massive diesel spill into a river in the Arctic, a spokeswoman for the emergencies ministry told AFP on Friday.
"We have stopped the spread of the petroleum products," the spokeswoman for the taskforce in charge of the accident clean-up said. "They are contained in all directions, they are not going anywhere now."