English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia Helping China Build Missile-attack Warning System, Says Putin
Only Russia and the US currently possess such a warning system.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow: Russia is helping China build a missile attack warning system, something which only Russia itself and the United States possess at the moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"This is a serious thing that will drastically increase the defence capabilities of the People's Republic of China," he told an international politics conference in the Russian resort town of Sochi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- Ibrahim Reacts to Being Dad Saif Ali Khan's Lookalike, Talks About His 'Perfect' Bond With Sara
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?
- India Is On Its Way For An Electric Future - Ayush Lohia
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti