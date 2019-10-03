Russia Helping China Build Missile-attack Warning System, Says Putin

Moscow: Russia is helping China build a missile attack warning system, something which only Russia itself and the United States possess at the moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is a serious thing that will drastically increase the defence capabilities of the People's Republic of China," he told an international politics conference in the Russian resort town of Sochi.

