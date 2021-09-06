Russia, India Have 'Common Concerns' on Afghanistan, Terror 'Could Spread Into Kashmir': Kremlin Envoy

The Afghan soil should not be a source of spreading terrorism in other countries of the region and both Russia and India have “common concerns" over it in the backdrop of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday.

Delving into implications of the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Russian envoy also said that there is a danger of the possible spread of terror into Russian territory as well as Kashmir, noting that India and Russia will continue to work together to counter any threat of terrorism.

