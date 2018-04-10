GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Russia Invites Chemical Weapons Experts to Visit Syria Site

Russia's offer comes as President Donald Trump is threatening an imminent military strike against Syria.

Associated Press

Updated:April 10, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
Medical workers treating toddlers following an alleged poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus. (Image: AP)
Moscow: A senior Russian lawmaker says Moscow is willing to help arrange a visit this week for experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog to the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Syria.

Syrian opposition activists say 40 people died in Saturday night's chemical attack in the town of Douma, the last remaining rebel bastion near Damascus. The opposition blamed President Bashar Assad's forces for the attack, accusations the government strongly denies.

Yevgeny Serberennikov, from the defense committee at the Federation Council, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday that Russia is anxious for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to "finally start carrying out the functions it was created for."

Russia's offer comes as President Donald Trump is threatening an imminent military strike against Syria.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
