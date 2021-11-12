CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russia is Not a Threat, Says Kremlin After Media Report About Possible Ukraine Attack
1-MIN READ

Russia is Not a Threat, Says Kremlin After Media Report About Possible Ukraine Attack

A Russian flag flies outside the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York after the U.S. introduced a 3-year restriction on the stay of Russian Diplomats and gave a list of 24 employees of the diplomatic mission who will need to leave the country by September 3, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A Russian flag flies outside the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York after the U.S. introduced a 3-year restriction on the stay of Russian Diplomats and gave a list of 24 employees of the diplomatic mission who will need to leave the country by September 3, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A US media report said that Washington had raised concerns about the potential attack with its European Union allies.

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed a media report which suggested the U.S. was worried that Moscow would launch an attack on Ukraine, saying Russia did not pose a threat to anyone. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a U.S. media report which said that Washington had raised concerns about the potential attack with its European Union allies.

The report by Bloomberg cited potentially suspicious troop movements inside Russia as being one of the reasons for U.S. concern.

“We have repeatedly said that the movement of our armed forces on our territory should not be a cause for concern," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He said the media report pointlessly fuelled East-West tensions. “Russia is not a threat to anyone," he said.

Moscow was the one who had observed an increase in what he called provocative behaviour from its opponents, he said, including a spike in NATO activity in the Black Sea and flights by Western spy planes, that could not leave it indifferent.

“If necessary, we take measures to ensure our security if our opponents take action along our borders," said Peskov.

first published:November 12, 2021, 16:49 IST