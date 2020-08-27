Russia's Interior Ministry Launches Probe Into Hospitalisation Of Kremlin Critic Navalny: TASS
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/File)
The German clinic treating him said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.