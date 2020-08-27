WORLD

1-MIN READ

Russia's Interior Ministry Launches Probe Into Hospitalisation Of Kremlin Critic Navalny: TASS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/File)

The German clinic treating him said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.

  • Reuters MOSCOW
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday it was launching a probe into the hospitalisation of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over what his allies suspect was a poisoning, TASS news agency reported.

Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted on Saturday after collapsing during a flight.

