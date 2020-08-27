Russia's Interior Ministry Launches Probe Into Hospitalisation Of Kremlin Critic Navalny: TASS

Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday it was launching a probe into the hospitalisation of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over what his allies suspect was a poisoning, TASS news agency reported.

Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted on Saturday after collapsing during a flight.

The German clinic treating him said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.