1-MIN READ

Russia More of a Burden to China After Ukraine Invasion, Says Pentagon Official

China has all along followed an independent policy of peace and never targeted a third party, Li said, playing down China's close ties with Russia. (File Photo: Reuters)

China and Russia had declared a 'no limits' partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

”I do think that there’s a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago,” Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.

In February, China and Russia declared a ”no limits” partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

first published:March 25, 2022, 07:45 IST