Russia Not Seeking To Interfere In Other Countries' Electoral Processes: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russia is not seeking to interfere in the electoral processes of other countries around the world, nor has it in the past, the Kremlin said on Friday, after Microsoft said hackers linked to Russia were among those trying to spy on U.S. political figures.

Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has no intention of meddling in other countries’ internal affairs and that Russia does not like it when others interfere in its affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor