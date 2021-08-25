CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Russia Preparing Evacuation of 500 from Kabul
1-MIN READ

Russia Preparing Evacuation of 500 from Kabul

People arriving from Afghanistan have to undergo a mandatory minimum 14-day institutional quarantine at the ITBP facility. (File photo/PTI)

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it will airlift the nationals of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from Kabul

Russia is preparing to evacuate more than 500 people on four military planes from Afghanistan – its first airlift operation since evacuations from Kabul began.

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it will airlift the nationals of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from Kabul. Teams of medical workers will be present on each plane, the ministry said, should any of the evacuees require medical attention. The evacuations will be carried out upon orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry noted. (AP) .

first published:August 25, 2021, 14:03 IST