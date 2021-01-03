News18 Logo

Russia Ready to Trial Combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine In Ukraine

Representative image (Reuters)

Russia’s sovereign RDIF, which is marketing the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, announced in December trials to test a combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the Sputnik V shot to see if this can boost the efficacy of the British drugmaker’s vaccine.

MOSCOW: Russia is ready to conduct clinical trials in Ukraine of a COVID-19 vaccine combining its Sputnik V with a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca together with Oxford University, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

