Russia Records Over 10,000 New Covid-19 Cases in Past Day, Becomes Country with Fifth-Highest Infections

Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at the infectious disease ward of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at the infectious disease ward of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Russian authorities said on Saturday they had recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 1,98,676.

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.

