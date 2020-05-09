Russia Records Over 10,000 New Covid-19 Cases in Past Day, Becomes Country with Fifth-Highest Infections
Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at the infectious disease ward of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's coronavirus taskforce said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827.