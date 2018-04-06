English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia Rejects Claim That Novichok Nerve Agent Stored at its Military Lab
On September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had destroyed its last chemical weapons. Britain blames Russia for the March 4 poisoning on UK soil of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
A police vehicle is parked at the cordon near the tent covering the park bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 19, 2018. (REUTERS)
Moscow: Moscow on Friday rejected a British news report that the nerve agent used in the poisoning of a former double agent originated from a town on Russia's Volga river.
On Thursday, The Times newspaper cited British security sources saying they believed the so-called Novichok chemical was manufactured at the Shikhany facility in central Russia's Saratov region. "This laboratory was never part of the scope of our work," Mikhail Babich, the Kremlin's envoy in the Volga Federal District, told Interfax news agency.
"All the bases where chemical weapons were stored are well-known. Shikhany is not one of them," said Babich, who is the former chairman of the state commission for chemical disarmament. He added that there used to be a different "facility" in the Saratov region but it was not located in Shikhany.
The Times said the facility was the Russian equivalent of Britain's Porton Down defence laboratory. The closed town of Shikhany is the location of a branch of the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology, or GNIIOKhT.
The Soviet Union created a network of closed towns to house secret military installations and research facilities to which access was hugely restricted. Several chemists including Vil Mirzayanov, who first revealed the existence of Novichok, said the nerve agent was invented by scientist Pyotr Kirpichev in Shikhany.
Last month, Russian scientist Leonid Rink told state media he worked at a state laboratory in Shikhany for 27 years, where the development of Novichok formed the basis of his doctoral dissertation. According to the website of GNIIOKhT, its branch in Shikhany is now involved in work related to "ensuring the security" of the country and destruction of chemical weapons.
On September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had destroyed its last chemical weapons. Britain blames Russia for the March 4 poisoning on UK soil of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with what it says was a Soviet-made military-grade nerve agent, a charge the Kremlin furiously denies.
Also Watch
On Thursday, The Times newspaper cited British security sources saying they believed the so-called Novichok chemical was manufactured at the Shikhany facility in central Russia's Saratov region. "This laboratory was never part of the scope of our work," Mikhail Babich, the Kremlin's envoy in the Volga Federal District, told Interfax news agency.
"All the bases where chemical weapons were stored are well-known. Shikhany is not one of them," said Babich, who is the former chairman of the state commission for chemical disarmament. He added that there used to be a different "facility" in the Saratov region but it was not located in Shikhany.
The Times said the facility was the Russian equivalent of Britain's Porton Down defence laboratory. The closed town of Shikhany is the location of a branch of the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology, or GNIIOKhT.
The Soviet Union created a network of closed towns to house secret military installations and research facilities to which access was hugely restricted. Several chemists including Vil Mirzayanov, who first revealed the existence of Novichok, said the nerve agent was invented by scientist Pyotr Kirpichev in Shikhany.
Last month, Russian scientist Leonid Rink told state media he worked at a state laboratory in Shikhany for 27 years, where the development of Novichok formed the basis of his doctoral dissertation. According to the website of GNIIOKhT, its branch in Shikhany is now involved in work related to "ensuring the security" of the country and destruction of chemical weapons.
On September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had destroyed its last chemical weapons. Britain blames Russia for the March 4 poisoning on UK soil of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with what it says was a Soviet-made military-grade nerve agent, a charge the Kremlin furiously denies.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Five Things Responsible for the Success of League
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- WhatsApp Update: Now You Can ‘Lock’ Voice Recordings on Android App
- Sushmita Sen Sends a Powerful Message on Body Positivity Through Instagram Post
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism