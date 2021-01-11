News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Russia Reports First Case Of More Infectious Coronavirus Variant

A Russian medical worker prepares a shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for its use in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr, File)

Russia suspended flights to Britain last month until Jan. 13 because of the virus variant detected there. It also introduced a mandatory two-week self-isolation period for people arriving from Britain.

Russia has detected its first case of the more infectious coronavirus variant found in England, in a Russian who returned from Britain and tested positive late last month, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the consumer health watchdog.

Russia on Sunday reported 22,851 new COVID-19 cases including 4,216 in Moscow, pushing its national infection tally to 3,401,954 – the world’s fourth highest – since the pandemic began.


