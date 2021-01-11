Russia Reports First Case Of More Infectious Coronavirus Variant

Russia has detected its first case of the more infectious coronavirus variant found in England, in a Russian who returned from Britain and tested positive late last month, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the consumer health watchdog.

Russia suspended flights to Britain last month until Jan. 13 because of the virus variant detected there. It also introduced a mandatory two-week self-isolation period for people arriving from Britain.

Russia on Sunday reported 22,851 new COVID-19 cases including 4,216 in Moscow, pushing its national infection tally to 3,401,954 – the world’s fourth highest – since the pandemic began.