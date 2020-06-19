WORLD

Russia Reports Nearly 8,000 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises to 7,841 With 181 New Fatalities

FILE PHOTO: Russian law enforcement officers wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk at the annual Red Square Book Fair in central Moscow, Russia June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

The national coronavirus response centre said 181 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,841.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
Russia on Friday reported 7,972 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 5,69,063 since the crisis began.

The national coronavirus response centre said 181 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,841.

