Russia Says it Hits US-supplied Weapons at Railway Station in Ukraine

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that its high-precision missiles had destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukrainian forces from the United States and unspecified Western countries at a railway station near the town of Soledar.

The ministry also said that it had destroyed six depots storing missile and artillery weapons in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions while its air defences shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 warplane.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.