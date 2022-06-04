CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Coronavirus#Kashmir#Modi@8
Home » News » World » Russia Says it Shoots Down Ukrainian Military Plane With Weapons
1-MIN READ

Russia Says it Shoots Down Ukrainian Military Plane With Weapons

Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine. The Kherson region has been under control of the Russian forces since the early days of the Russian military action in Ukraine. (Image And Caption: AP Photo)

Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine. The Kherson region has been under control of the Russian forces since the early days of the Russian military action in Ukraine. (Image And Caption: AP Photo)

The ministry said Russian missiles also struck an artillery training centre in Ukraine's Sumy region where foreign instructors worked

Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The ministry said Russian missiles also struck an artillery training centre in Ukraine’s Sumy region where foreign instructors worked. Another strike destroyed a “foreign mercenaries'” outpost in the Odesa region, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 04, 2022, 16:12 IST