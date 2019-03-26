English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia Says Troops Sent to Venezuela in Accordance With 'Legal Norms'
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Moscow is developing cooperation with Venezuela in accordance with an agreement between the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 5, 2018. (REUTERS)
Moscow: Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday that Moscow's decision to send military specialists to Caracas was in full accordance with Venezuelan law, after Russian military planes delivered troops and equipment to the country in a move denounced by Washington.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Moscow is "developing cooperation with Venezuela in strict accordance with the constitution of that country and with full respect for its legal norms."
She added that "the presence of Russian specialists on Venezuelan territory is regulated by an agreement between the Russian and Venezuelan governments on military and technical cooperation that was signed in May 2001."
