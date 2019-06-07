Take the pledge to vote

Russia Says US Warship Nearly Caused Collision in East China Sea

US's Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruise, had come within just 50 metres of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov which had been forced to take emergency action to avoid a collision.

Reuters

Updated:June 7, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Russia Says US Warship Nearly Caused Collision in East China Sea
Representative image
Moscow: Russia's Pacific Fleet on Friday accused a US warship of nearly causing a collision with a Russian military vessel in the East China Sea due to what it called dangerous manoeuvring, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian Navy was cited as saying that the US's Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruise, had come within just 50 metres of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov which had been forced to take emergency action to avoid a collision.

