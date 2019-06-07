English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russia Says US Warship Nearly Caused Collision in East China Sea
US's Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruise, had come within just 50 metres of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov which had been forced to take emergency action to avoid a collision.
Representative image
Moscow: Russia's Pacific Fleet on Friday accused a US warship of nearly causing a collision with a Russian military vessel in the East China Sea due to what it called dangerous manoeuvring, Russian news agencies reported.
The Russian Navy was cited as saying that the US's Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruise, had come within just 50 metres of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov which had been forced to take emergency action to avoid a collision.
