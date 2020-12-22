Next Story
Russia Sends Extra 300 Military Instructors To Central Africa Republic
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 22, 2020, 22:03 IST
MOSCOW: Russia has sent an extra 300 military instructors to the Central African Republic at the request of the country’s leadership to help counter a surge in violence by rebel groups ahead of Sunday’s election, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Officials and a security source in Bangui said earlier on Monday that Rwanda and Russia had sent troops and supplies.
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the opposition and armed groups were trying to destabilise the situation with the help of external forces.
