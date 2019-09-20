Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Russia Sends to Psychiatric Ward the Siberian Shaman Who Planned to Banish Vladimir Putin

Self-styled shaman Alexander Gabyshev had walked about a third of the way from his native Yakutia to Moscow, where he planned to expel 'demon' Putin.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Russia Sends to Psychiatric Ward the Siberian Shaman Who Planned to Banish Vladimir Putin
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Loading...

Moscow: A Siberian shaman who was detained while on a trek across Russia to banish President Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin has been confined to a psychiatric ward, authorities said Friday.

Self-styled shaman Alexander Gabyshev had walked about a third of the way from his native Yakutia to Moscow, where he planned to expel "demon" Putin, when he was grabbed in the night near Lake Baikal on Thursday.

"Gabyshev was sent today to the Republic's psychiatric clinic" where he would undergo "expert procedures", the Yakutia health ministry said in a statement.

"If pathologies are discovered in this patient, we are ready to offer qualified medical help," it said.

The opposition accused authorities of employing "punitive psychiatry," a Soviet-era tactic widely used against political dissidents, which saw opponents locked up with a diagnosis of schizophrenia or paranoia.

Gabyshev began his 8,000-kilometre (5,000-mile) walk from Yakutia in March, making his way along the country's highway with a simple cart carrying a tent and belongings. His resilience and direct statements about Putin attracted media attention and sympathy on social networks.

He met supporters as he passed through Russian cities, with some joining his trek and recording his progress on video. In Ulan Ude last month, his appearance led to clashes after his supporters were detained.

But Thursday, as he and followers were sleeping close to Lake Baikal, Gabyshev was snatched by masked officers who had blocked the highway to carry out the operation, his supporters said.

Police said the shaman would be flown back to Yakutia, where he had allegedly committed a crime.

"Putin really got scared of a shaman with a cart and ordered to lock him up in an asylum. An old KGB method," wrote opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Twitter.

"A person can be held there indefinitely without a court decision or even a case," he said.

After Gabyshev's arrest supporters posted videos of the remaining group continuing the walk, holding flags with the image of the shaman and a slogan "The Shaman's Path: For returning freedom to Russia!"

"Security services arrested our leader... our goal is to continue this walk to secure his freedom," said one of Gabyshev's companions, Viktor Yegorov.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram