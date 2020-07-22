WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Russia Sentences Historian of Stalin-era Crimes to 3.5 Years in Jail: Report

Historian Yuri Dmitriev, who was on trial on charges of involving his adopted daughter in child pornography, of illegally possessing components of a firearm, and of depravity involving a minor, speaks with people after a hearing outside a court building in Petrozavodsk, Russia April 5, 2018. (REUTERS/Vladimir Larionov/File Photo)

Historian Yuri Dmitriev, who was on trial on charges of involving his adopted daughter in child pornography, of illegally possessing components of a firearm, and of depravity involving a minor, speaks with people after a hearing outside a court building in Petrozavodsk, Russia April 5, 2018. (REUTERS/Vladimir Larionov/File Photo)

The verdict was closed to the public and full details of the court's ruling were not immediately clear.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Share this:

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced Yuri Dmitriev, a historian of Stalin-era crimes who was charged with sexually abusing his adopted daughter, to three and a half years in prison, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyer as saying.

The verdict was closed to the public and full details of the court's ruling were not immediately clear.

Viktor Anufriev, his lawyer, was cited as saying that he expected Dmitriev to be freed later this year due to time already served.

State prosecutors had asked the court to jail Dmitriev for 15 years.

Dmitriev denied wrongdoing and his supporters say the case was fabricated to punish him for his work.

Next Story
Loading