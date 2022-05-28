CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#KaranJohar#Monkeypox
Home » News » World » Russia Shows off Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile in Test-launch at Sea
1-MIN READ

Russia Shows off Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile in Test-launch at Sea

President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Image: Reuters/Representative Image)

President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Image: Reuters/Representative Image)

Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory

Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 km (625 miles), the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.

President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test-launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.

Russia’s military has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a ”special operation”, but it has continued to stage high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.

Last month it test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile, the Sarmat, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 28, 2022, 14:25 IST