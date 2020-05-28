Russia Slams 'Dangerous' US After Washington Withdraws from Open Skies Treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington's actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable.
- AFP
- Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
Russia on Thursday slammed the United States for ending sanctions waivers for countries that remain in the Iran nuclear deal and for walking away from a key military treaty with Moscow.
"Washington's actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
