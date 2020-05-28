WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Russia Slams 'Dangerous' US After Washington Withdraws from Open Skies Treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington's actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
Share this:

Russia on Thursday slammed the United States for ending sanctions waivers for countries that remain in the Iran nuclear deal and for walking away from a key military treaty with Moscow.

"Washington's actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading